Peru: Parties Contesting the Elections Sign Ethical Guidelines

They committed to complying with certain democratic principles such as the acceptance of the electoral results.

Peru's National Elections Jury (JNE) President Jorge Salas Thursday announced that 17 parties signed the Ethical Electoral Pact (PEE) to observe democratic values and health protocols in the April general elections.

They committed to complying with certain democratic principles such as the acceptance of the electoral results without undermining the right to challenge when appropriate.

Popular Renovation presidential candidate Rafael Lopez was the only candidate who did not subscribe to the PEE, arguing that the document had a "Marxist philosophy".

The Comptroller General Office, the Radio and Television Institute, the Transparency Civil Association, the Manuela Ramos Movement, and the Flora Tristan Women's Center were some of the institutions and organizations that signed the PEE as adherents.

Peru, CIT Peru poll:



Presidential election



Forsyth (VN, centre-right): 15% (+1)

De Soto (Avanza Pais, *): 13% (-1)

Fujimori (FP, right): 11% (+1)

Urresti (PP, conservative): 10% (-1)

...



(+/- vs. 11-13 Dec 2020)



Fieldwork: 16-18 January 2021

Sample: 1,200#Peru #EG2021 pic.twitter.com/3q4CmsKPe9 — America Elects (@AmericaElige) January 26, 2021

"We have the commitment to guarantee that the elections are carried out with transparency, equality, legal certainty, and correctness," Salas said.

The PEE was signed by Popular Action (PA), Alliance for Progress (AP), Go Ahead Peru (GAP), Direct Democracy (DD), Broad Front (BF), Frepap, Popular Force (PF), and Together Peru (TP).

Likewise, We're Peru (SP), Morado Party (PM), Nationalist Party (NP), Christian Popular Party (PPC), Safe Homeland (PPS), We Can Peru (PP), National Unity (RUN), National Victory (VN) and With You (C) subscribed the pact.