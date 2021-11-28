Peru: 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake Affects at Least 90 People

The earthquake was also experienced in Ecuador's Guayaquil, Quevedo, Duran, Quito, and Cuenca localities, as well as, in Colombia.

Peru's Geophysical Institute (IGP) reported a 7.5 magnitude earthquake in the northern Peruvian Amazon jungle.

National Institute of Civil Defense (Indeci) director Miguel Yamasaki reported that the earthquake damaged 19 houses and two health centers. At least 90 people were affected, and two had injuries.

The IGP informed that the epicenter was registered 98 km east of Santa Maria de Nieva in the Condorcanqui province.

Northern, central, coastal, and Andean regions such as Cajamarca, Piura, Tumbes, Lambayeque, Ancash, and Lima felt also the natural event.

Local media in Amazonas reported Jalca Grande temple's tower collapse and the lack of electricity service in several regions.

The Navy's Directorate of Hydrography and Navigation ruled out a tsunami alert on the Peruvian coast.

