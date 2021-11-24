The Peruvian Far-Right Insists on Removal of President Castillo

"The decision makes no sense because the Castillo administration has promoted projects for the benefit of the Peruvian people," leftist lawmaker Robles argued.

On Tuesday, President Pedro Castillo argued that lawmakers who back the presidential dismissal request issued by Congress Vice-President Patricia Chirinos should do so before the Peruvian people and not within the "four walls” of the parliament enclosure.

"Until now, I had kept respectful silence about the Congress decisions, but today I feel obliged to speak publicly: right-wing lawmakers intend to dismiss me for political reasons,” Castillo condemned.

"Instead of being accountable for their management, these politicians try to meddle in my administration's agenda. I took office to work for our people, and I will not allow them or anybody to prevent me from doing so," he stressed.

While most legislators are members of right-wing parties, the presidential impeachment request is unlikely to be approved because many legislators have rejected its undemocratic character.



"We cannot support this proposal because Chirinos has publicly rejected Castillo’s tenure in office," the Alliance for Progress (APP) party militant Eduardo Salhuana said.

Leftist lawmaker Silvana Robles also stated that this decision undermines governance and seeks to weaken the Castillo administration because it is not aimed at solving problems, but at generating them.

"The President has promoted projects for the benefit of the Peruvian people, such as ensuring universal and free health care coverage for all cancer patients and negotiating an increase in national gas production so that all Peruvian families can access this resource. Therefore, the demand for his removal makes no sense," Robles concluded.