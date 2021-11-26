Peruvian Neo-Fascists Attack Ex-Presidential Candidate Lescano

"As I was closing my garage to enter my house, these people beat me with sticks, blow up my cell phone, and broke into my home," Yonhy Lescano condemned.

On Wednesday afternoon, 30 members of Peru's far-right group "The Resistance" attacked the former presidential candidate for the Popular Action party Yonhy Lescano at his home in the Surco district.

"As I was closing my garage to enter my house, these people beat me with sticks, blow up my cell phone, and broke into my home. When my family came to help me, they insulted and hit them too," Lescano condemned.

"They attacked me for thinking differently from them. This position is not tolerable in a democracy. I demand that the Prosecutor Office immediately open a judicial investigation against them," he stressed.

Upon receiving his complaint, the Public Ministry opened a preliminary 60-day investigation and ordered to search the security cameras in the area, take statements of Lescano, his family, and the police officers who neutralized the attack.

On Wednesday, the violent group also broke into the presentation of a book written by former liberal leader Daniel Olivares, whom the President of the Council of Ministers Mirtha Vasquez was to accompany but could not make it at the last minute.

“The Resistance members insulted Vasquez and ruined the cultural activity,” rightist lawmaker Eduardo Salhuana condemned and questioned why the Police have not yet found the culprits of such attacks, which involve crimes against life, health, and public tranquility.

"Under no circumstances can we accept such violent behavior. In a democratic country, every citizen can express his ideas freely but always with respect," Salhuana stressed.