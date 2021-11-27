‘I Come From the Quarries,’ Peru’s President Castillo Says

On Saturday, Peru's President Pedro Castillo regretted the skirmishes promoted by opposition lawmakers, who are interested in "destabilizing his government."
On Thursday, the opposition benches from the Popular Force (FP), Popular Renovation (RP), and Move Forward (AP) parties presented a vacancy motion to be analyzed by the Parliament.
"Just when today we have worked hard to recover gas for all Peruvians, certain small groups behind closed doors come to ask and want to destabilize the Government," President Castillo said.
The leftist president made the statements at the opening of the VII National Meeting of Rural Workers Union in Yurimaguas municipality, where he announced the installation of an office to attend to this sector's needs.
The vacancy motion was presented by lawmaker Patricia Chirinos, who will need 52 votes to achieve the debate of her proposal. If agreed, the president would attend a plenary session to answer a series of questions from the congressmen.
Among the grounds to remove the rural teacher from his presidential seat, opposition lawmakers pointed out ongoing investigation on alleged money laundering, especially the misuse of public funds by the Junin's Regional Government in his party Free Peru (PL) 2021 electoral campaign.
"They are not going to teach me. They are not going to give me lessons of struggle because I come from those quarries... Why don't they go out to survey in Yurimaguas? Why don't they come to survey in the deepest towns?," President Castillo said.