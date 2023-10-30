    • Live
Palestinians Are Not Terrorists and Never Were: Algeria

    Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune. | Photo: X/ @Megatron_ron

Published 30 October 2023 (5 hours 43 minutes ago)
Opinion

Algerian President Tebboune described the Israeli bombings in the Gaza Strip as "a war crime."

On Sunday, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune affirmed that "Palestinians are not terrorists" and recalled that Algerians were described with this term during the war of independence (1954-1962) against French colonization.

"The Palestinians are not terrorists and will not be terrorists, and whoever defends the right, the land, and his homeland is not a terrorist," he said.

"The French considered the revolutionaries of the Algerian Liberation Army terrorists, but we were defending our land," Tebboune recalled.

The Algerian president also described the Israeli bombings in the Gaza Strip as "a war crime" and held Israel responsible for the conflict that has been amplifying since October 7.

Algiers has defended the establishment of two states on the 1967 borders according to the norms of international law and the Arab Peace Initiative.

For this reason, Tebboune has been calling for the recognition of a Palestinian State to achieve "a just and global peace."

The Palestinian factions, led by the nationalist party Fatah and the Islamist Hamas, signed a reconciliation agreement a year ago in Algiers to end fifteen years of division. This was made possible by months of negotiations sponsored by the Algerian president.

EFE
by teleSUR/ JF
