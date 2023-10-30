Palestinians Are Not Terrorists and Never Were: Algeria

Algerian President Tebboune described the Israeli bombings in the Gaza Strip as "a war crime."

On Sunday, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune affirmed that "Palestinians are not terrorists" and recalled that Algerians were described with this term during the war of independence (1954-1962) against French colonization.

"The Palestinians are not terrorists and will not be terrorists, and whoever defends the right, the land, and his homeland is not a terrorist," he said.

"The French considered the revolutionaries of the Algerian Liberation Army terrorists, but we were defending our land," Tebboune recalled.

The Algerian president also described the Israeli bombings in the Gaza Strip as "a war crime" and held Israel responsible for the conflict that has been amplifying since October 7.



"We want to live like the rest of the world... We are seeing nothing but destruction."



A Palestinian girl sends a message to the world from #Gaza.



�� Mohammad Salameh#GazaGenocide pic.twitter.com/8DMKcp4SQY — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) October 30, 2023

Algiers has defended the establishment of two states on the 1967 borders according to the norms of international law and the Arab Peace Initiative.

For this reason, Tebboune has been calling for the recognition of a Palestinian State to achieve "a just and global peace."

The Palestinian factions, led by the nationalist party Fatah and the Islamist Hamas, signed a reconciliation agreement a year ago in Algiers to end fifteen years of division. This was made possible by months of negotiations sponsored by the Algerian president.