WHO: It is Impossible to Evacuate Gaza's Al Quds Hospital

The World Health Organization managed to regain communication with its workers inside Gaza.

On Sunday, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director of the World Health Organization (WHO), said that Israel’s evacuation order of a Gaza hospital cannot be carried out without endangering the lives of patients.

"We reiterate that it is impossible to evacuate hospitals full of patients without endangering their lives," Tedros said, referring to threats from the Zionist state, which were previously denounced by the Red Crescent.

On Sunday morning, the WHO managed to regain communication with its workers inside Gaza, a Palestinian territory that Israel deliberately kept incommunicado for over 24 hours while it implemented a ground offensive.

The WHO director insisted that Gazan hospitals continue to operate in very precarious conditions, with excessive overcrowding, and without adequate medical supplies.

"We call once again for a humanitarian ceasefire to be initiated, and health facilities and their workers to be protected," Tedros said.

The Israeli occupation forces deliberately continue to launch rockets directly near Al-Quds hospital in #Gaza to force medical staff, displaced individuals, and patients to evacuate the hospital. This has caused significant damage to hospital departments and exposed residents and… pic.twitter.com/Nh3nkeGadp — PRCS (@PalestineRCS) October 29, 2023

Meanwhile, at least four Palestinians were killed by gunfire from Israeli security forces on Sunday during clashes in various areas on the West Bank.

According to the Palestinian Red, two of them were killed respectively in the Askar and Balata refugee camps in Nablus, one was killed in the city of Tubas, and one in Beit Rima, northwest of Ramallah city.

Palestinian medical sources said that dozens of Palestinians were injured by live bullets during the clashes between Palestinians and Israeli soldiers during raids on the West Bank.

On early Sunday, the Israeli occupation forces confirmed that they destroyed a home, arrested 23 persons and confiscated "many weapons."