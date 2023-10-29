Death Toll From Israeli Airstrikes in Gaza Has Surpassed 8,000

Israel sent additional troops to Gaza to continue its ground offensive, which began on Friday with the deployment of tanks.

As of Sunday morning, the Gazan Health Ministry has recorded 8,005 people who have lost their lives due to Israel's bombardment of Gaza, which commenced on Oct. 7.

Among the victims, there are 3,342 children, 2,062 women, and 460 elderly individuals. The Health Ministry spokesperson, Ashraf al Qudra, also reported that 57 healthcare facilities and 25 ambulances have been destroyed.

Al Qudra reiterated the urgent need for humanitarian aid to enter the enclave through the Rafah border with Egypt.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) reported the intrusion of thousands of people into their warehouses and distribution centers in central and southern Gaza, and stated that supplies stored there had been taken.

UNRWA emphasized in their statement that the mass displacement of people from the north to the south of the Strip has placed an enormous strain on the communities in the southern region, adding a significant burden to already deteriorating public services.

The UN agency has been responsible for receiving and storing the aid that has entered the Palestinian enclave in the past week, including around 80 trucks of assistance. They indicated that no convoys could enter on Saturday due to the disruption of telecommunications in Gaza.

Some of the airstrikes targeted the Shifa Hospital, Gaza's largest medical center where tens of thousands were hospitalized or seeking shelter from the Israeli bombardments.