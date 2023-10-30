Israel Killed 118 Palestinians on the West Bank Since Oct. 7th

WAFA reported that 100 military vehicles entered the city of Jenin along with armored bulldozers.

On Monday, Israeli occupation forces murdered four Palestinians in the Jenin refugee camp, bringing to 118 the number of Palestinians killed in this area since Israeli bombing of Gaza began on October 7th.

The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the deceased as Amir Abdullah Sharbaji (25), Nawras Bajawi (28), Weam Hanoun (27), and Musa Khaled Yayarin (23).

According to Palestinian media, Weam Hanoun was one of the leaders of the Islamic Jihad and founder of the Jenin Brigade, an armed group that brings together all the militias in the West Bank. This group was formed a little over a year ago and has gained a lot of strength.

The Jenin refugee camp is one of the strongholds of the Palestinian militant movement in the West Bank and was the focus of a tough three-day Israeli military offensive in July.

Bombing a refugee camp in the West Bank. No Hamas, no excuses, just genocide and ethnic cleansing. Every silent or encouraging Western leader is enabling this. https://t.co/bXAxLvMpSb — Stop Cop City (@JoshuaPHilll) October 30, 2023

The news agency WAFA reported that 100 military vehicles entered Jenin along with armored bulldozers. An Israeli drone also carried out an airstrike during the fighting. The Al Qasam Brigades are fighting against the Israeli occupation forces entering the city.

"Massive destruction in the Jenin refugee camp after an hours-long raid by the occupying Israeli army. The Israeli raid resulted in the murder of four Palestinians and significant destruction to infrastructure," reported Quds News Network.

Israeli Army spokesman Daniel Hagari confirmed the airstrike and the arrest of 51 Palestinians, 38 of whom were allegedly Hamas members. Over the last three weeks, 1,070 Palestinians have been detained by Israeli occupation forces in the West Bank.

