Thousands Flee South Lebanon Amid Border Tension With Israel

Najiba Sourour, a Lebanese woman in her 60s, grabs a small long-prepared emergency bag and leaves her southern Lebanese village Aita al-Shaab to join a convoy of cars heading to the Tyre city, 26 km north of the country's southern border, to flee from the intense fire exchanged between Hezbollah and Israel in border areas.

As Israeli bombing of Gaza enters the third week, the Lebanese-Israeli border has also seen armed conflict between the Lebanon-based Shiite military group Hezbollah and Israeli forces for more than 20 days.

Staying at a shelter center in Tyre for temporarily displaced Lebanese, Sourour, with her husband and five children, plans to rent an affordable house in the southern city if the tension escalates in her village.

"The border tension brought us back to the 2006 Lebanon war, when villages became empty of residents and shops and gas stations were closed with movement restricted to patrols of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), the Lebanese army and the Lebanese Red Cross vehicles," said Adam Choucair, a citizen who moved along with his eight-member family from Mays al-Jabal town to Tyre.

-Israel was formed in 1948

-PLO was formed in 1964



-Israel occupied & annexed Gaza & West Bank in 1967

-Hamas was formed in 1987



-Israel invaded Lebanon in 1978

-Hizbollah was formed in 1982



Israel is the problem. Educate yourself. Don't be a brainwashed donkey! (Pics from… pic.twitter.com/wk8PxCw4gc — Fares Shehabi فارس الشهابي (@ShehabiFares) October 28, 2023

According to municipalities and security agencies, over 30,000 people have been displaced from towns close to the Lebanese-Israeli border since the beginning of the border tensions.

Talal Al-Halabi, head of the Lebanese Red Cross Disaster Management Committee in Nabatieh, said that about 1,500 families were displaced to Nabatieh and Tyre, 800 to Hasbaya region, and 700 families were displaced to other villages in southeast Lebanon.

Most of them moved to schools and guest houses, and succeeded in receiving assistance supplies from associations and individuals, while around 20 percent of the displaced moved to houses of their relatives, friends, or rented homes at their own expense.

Mohammad Kheir, secretary general of Lebanon's Higher Relief Committee, said it launched an urgent plan to assist the displaced people in shelters in various regions by distributing mattresses, blankets, cleaning materials, and water bottles.

À Athènes, des milliers de personnes défilent en soutien à Gaza.

��@PAME_Greece pic.twitter.com/X5HDuk8YrV — Marcel (@realmarcel1) October 29, 2023

The text reads, "In Athens, thousands of people march in support of Gaza."

Labib Al-Hamra, the mayor of Hasbaya, said that some hotels in the area were placed at the municipality's disposal to host displaced people from villages in the Arqoub area, and the municipality secures their urgent needs. Moreover, several housing projects were provided to families free of charge in the southwest town of Al-Ansariyyah.

Hassan Hammoud, vice president of the Union of Municipalities in Tyre, said that although the union's capabilities of helping refugees are limited due to the country's economic crisis, it tries to assume its responsibilities within its available means.

Confrontations on the Lebanese-Israeli borders have killed 58 people in Lebanon, including 47 Hezbollah fighters, since the beginning of the "Al-Aqsa Flood" operation on Oct. 7.