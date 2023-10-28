UN Warns of Thousands More Deaths in Gaza from Israeli Attacks

Volker Turk denounced that Israeli forces have taken the crisis to "a new level of violence and pain," putting the civilian population in grave danger.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk warned on Saturday of the potentially catastrophic consequences of large-scale ground operations in Gaza by Israeli occupation forces.

"Given the manner in which military operations have been carried out so far, in the context of a 56-year occupation, I raise the alarm about the possible catastrophic consequences of large-scale ground operations in Gaza and the possibility of thousands more civilians being killed," the UN representative stated.

Turk noted that ambulances and rescue teams can no longer locate the wounded, nor the "thousands of people believed to be still under the rubble," while civilians were left isolated, unable to access up-to-date information on where they can receive humanitarian aid or be in less danger of dying.

"Continued violence is not an answer," the UN commissioner said, recalling that thousands of people have already died in the Palestinian enclave, including many children.

Israel Gaza Onslaught



UN Human Rights Chief Volker Turk says there is the potential for thousands of more civilians to die if Israel presses ahead with its attacks. pic.twitter.com/IUziGGbNfs — Palestine Highlights (@PalHighlight) October 29, 2023

His remarks came at a time when Israel has intensified its airstrikes in Gaza as it expands its activities to the second phase in what it has termed "expanding ground activity" in the area with massive bombardments.

The shelling has been reported as the heaviest since the start of the escalation on October 7. As a result, Internet and telecommunications services were cut off in the Gaza Strip on Friday night.

Amid the current situation, the UN High Commissioner denounced that Israeli forces have taken the crisis to "a new level of violence and pain," putting the civilian population in grave danger.

“There can be no double standards when we speak about human rights. The rights of one group of people are not higher than that of the other. The rules apply equally to everyone.”



-@volker_turk, United Nations Human Rights High Commissioner#HumanRights75 #StandUp4HumanRights pic.twitter.com/AdP07vsXIO — United Nations Geneva (@UNGeneva) October 28, 2023

Turk expressed deep concern for the organization's workers, with whom contact has been lost due to incessant Israeli attacks for more than three weeks now. "There is nowhere safe in Gaza and there is no way out," he said and lamented.

He urged all parties to do "everything in their power to de-escalate the conflict," as "inflicting injury and trauma on hundreds of thousands of people helps no one," Turk said.

In addition, the UN commissioner noted that the humanitarian consequences of the hostilities "will be devastating and long-lasting." Once the conflict is over, "those who have survived will face the rubble of their homes and the graves of their relatives," he lamented.

22nd Day of Escalation between Israel and Hamas

Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant declared today that a new phase of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is beginning. "We have moved into a new phase in the war, military action will continue until new orders are issued," Gallan stressed.

Meanwhile, Palestinian media report that Israeli artillery has not stopped shelling northern Gaza, as the entire territory remains cut off. More than 10 strikes hit the area around the Al-Shifa and Indonesian hospitals in the center of the Strip.

Palestinian homes in Al-Shatee, Al-Nuseirat, Beit Lahia and Beit Hanoun camps, as well as areas east of Gaza, were targeted in airstrikes that killed and injured dozens of people.

For the past three weeks, Israel has carried out an offensive of air and artillery strikes against Gaza. Since then, Palestinians in the enclave have been under total siege, with food, fuel and medical supplies blocked.

More than 8,000 Palestinians have been killed, including 3,595 minors, and another 19,734 injured in Israeli attacks on the besieged Palestinian enclave since the start of hostilities.

For its part, Israel has reported more than 1,400 deaths in its territory. Most of these occurred on October 7 itself, when Hamas launched a massive armed attack on Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip.