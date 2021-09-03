Palestinian Man Was Shot Dead by Israeli Soldiers in Gaza

Palestineans have been demonstrating every night to protest the blockade that has been imposed on the impoverished coastal enclave for over 14 years.

A Palestinian man was killed by Israeli soldiers on Thursday during clashes near the border area between eastern Gaza Strip and Israel, the Palestinian Health Ministry, run by the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), said.

Authorities also said that 15 Palestinians, including five children, were injured by Israeli soldiers, adding that five of them were shot by live ammunition and 10 others suffered suffocation after inhaling tear gas.

On Thursday night, eyewitnesses said that dozens of protestors, members of "the night disturbance unit" gathered along the border area between eastern Gaza Strip and Israel for the sixth consecutive day.

Members of the unit have been demonstrating every night near the border with Israel to protest the continuation of an Israeli blockade that has been imposed on the impoverished coastal enclave for more than 14 years.

Occupation forces fire heavily poisonous gas at demonstrators on Jabal Sabih in the town of Beita, south of Nablus#SaveBeita#Palestine pic.twitter.com/HjRKIHZ0YB — Basel ���� (@bani_basel) September 3, 2021

The unit comprises members and supporters of several Palestinian factions, including Hamas which has been ruling the Gaza Strip since 2007 after it ousted the security forces of Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas.

The protestors usually burn tires, detonate homemade percussion grenades and clash with the Israeli soldiers, who usually fire shots to disperse them. The violent protests came just one day after Israel reopened the only commercial crossing of Kerem Shalom between Israel and the Gaza Strip and expanded the fishing area off the Gaza coast to 15 nautical miles.

The Israeli media earlier reported that Israel also pumped potable water, allowed the entry of more construction materials into Gaza, and increased the number of permits for Gaza merchants to enter Israel from 2,000 to 7,000.