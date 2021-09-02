Palestinian Party Condemns Detention of Diplomat Alex Saab

The Palestinian People's Party noted that diplomat Alex Saab is "a victim of the wrong and incongruous foreign policy that the US maintains."

On Thursday, the Palestinian People's Party condemned the arbitrary detention of diplomat Alex Saab by the Cape Verdean authorities, which occurred in June 2020, whose process has been questioned due to the irregularities registered.

Through a statement, the Party asserted that the detention was illegal, "as well as the political persecution of the United States under the pretense of the extraterritorial application of its laws, imposing oppression on the peoples."

"The claim to violate the diplomatic immunity of an official of a sovereign State to carry out an extradition process based on fabricated accusations and without legal arguments plays against the sovereignty and self-determination of the peoples," the text emphasizes.

In addition, it refers that this action places at serious risk the international law to the coexistence of peoples.

The Palestinian People's Party stated that the diplomat Saab is "a victim of the wrong and incongruous foreign policy that the U.S. maintains in using coercive mechanisms to subdue nations."

"In memory of his parents, members of our community, we want to express that we recognize Alex Saab as a Palestinian son and a friend consistent with the Palestinian cause, a kind man and attached to humanitarian causes," said the Party.

Finally, they urge that no one should be imprisoned by imperialism and international Zionism.

Saab's defense has denounced on several occasions the irregularities that have arisen in the process that is being carried out against him, after being detained in Cape Verde during a technical stopover at the Amilcar Cabral airport, being a special envoy of the Venezuelan Government.