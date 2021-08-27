Iñaki Gil: Israel Has a “Policy of Terror” Against Palestinians

The Israeli regime is provoking fear in the Palestinian children population, according to an analyst. According to the expert, the crimes of the Israeli regime against Palestinian children are not only the killings by shooting or bombing but also all the pressure that this usurper regime exerts on health, food, education, as well as on the vaccine against the coronavirus, the cause of COVID-19.

In an interview with HispanTV on Friday, international affairs analyst Iñaki Gil de San Vicente, on the Israeli regime's crimes against Palestinian children, said that the Zionists are applying a "policy of terror" against Palestinian children in the occupied territories.

"In the Zionist logic, they know that the children at this time are the ones who will continue to denounce, resist and resist the crimes of Israeli imperialism .... (Israelis) want to kill them (Palestinian children) right now, they want to kill them so that they will not fight back tomorrow," the expert stressed.

He also highlighted the fact that Tel Aviv aims to generate fear in the child population so that Palestinian children "stay in fear" in their homes and see how adults are being killed and cannot intervene. "And this is terrible for children's education," he added.

According to the expert, the crimes of the Israeli regime against Palestinian children are not only the killings by shooting or bombing but also all the pressure that this usurper regime exerts on health, food, education, as well as on the vaccine against the coronavirus, the cause of COVID-19.

El último informe de la oficina de Naciones Unidas para los Refugiados Palestinos en Medio Oriente (UNRWA) reveló que las fuerzas israelíes mataron a 59 palestinos en la Cisjordania ocupada, entre ellos 22 refugiados y 13 niños. https://t.co/FU2FbKvC4E #UNRWA #IsraelExposed — Comunidad Palestina de Chile (@ComPalestinaCL) August 27, 2021

The latest report by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA)

revealed that Israeli forces killed 59 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, including 22 refugees and 13 children.



Iñaki Gil's words come in response to a report issued on Thursday by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in Palestine (UNRWA), in which UNRWA condemned the use of excessive force by Israel following the killing of a Palestinian teenager in a raid on a refugee camp and urged the authorities of this regime to exercise restraint in the use of force.

According to the statement, since the beginning of 2021, Israeli forces have killed some 60 Palestinians, including 22 refugees and 13 children, and injured hundreds of citizens; the UN agency has urged the Tel Aviv regime to hold the perpetrators of violence against the Palestinian people accountable, and bring them to justice.