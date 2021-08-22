Palestine: Israel Bombs Gaza & Tackles Peaceful Demonstrations

So far, Gaza's Health Ministry had reported 41 injured people, including a 13-year-old child who was shot in the head.

Israel's fighter jets attacked several positions in the Gaza Strip after the Hebrew army cracked down on a peacful demonstration by hundreds of Palestinians, who were protesting near the border wall the strip.

The bombings hit the regions of Nuseirat, the Al-Shati camp, the Hamas-affiliated base of Arin, and the Al-Firuz towers neighboring areas, but according to witnesses, no one has been injured or killed during the airstrikes.

However, the crackdown on protesters near the border wall has been one of the most aggressive since 2019.

Palestinians were marching to commemorate the 52nd anniversary of Al-Aqsa Mosque fire in 1969, when an Israeli citizen caused a fire that destroyed the oldest parts of the temple.

Querido mundo: Israel lleva más de una hora de bombardeo continuo en la Franja de Gaza. pic.twitter.com/Ufn2xrZd6U — Palestina Hoy ���� (@HoyPalestina) August 21, 2021

The meme reads: "Dear world: Israel has been continuously bombing the Gaza Strip for over an hour."

Last May 21, Israel was forced to suspend bombing raids on Gaza due to increased international pressure. On that occasion, the airstrikes lasted 11 days and caused 232 casualties, including 65 children.

Despite the truce signed between Israel and Hamas, the attacks on Gaza and the West Bank civil population have not stopped. On the contrary, bombings and crackdowns on peaceful demonstrations continue to be part of Palestinians' daily life.