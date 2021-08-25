Palestinian Wounded by Israeli Forces Dies

In the last six days, four Palestinians were also killed in the Jenin refugee camp, where the Israeli Army was conducting search and arrest operations.

On Tuesday, Ashraf al-Qedra, spokesman of the Health Ministry run by the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), announced that Osama Id'eih, a 32-year-old man, died from gunshot wounds inflicted on him by Israeli soldiers during the protests at the Gaza separation fence.

On Saturday, the Israeli occupation forces also injured over 40 people and shelled Gaza. Two days later, Israel carried out a second bombardment in response to the launching of incendiary balloons from the Palestinian territories.

In the last six days, four Palestinians were also killed in the Jenin refugee camp, where the Israeli Army was conducting search and arrest operations against protesters and activists.

The Israeli aggressions have caused outrage among the Palestinians who called for new protests on Wednesday afternoon. Anticipating this possibility, the Israeli Army has reinforced the dividing fence on the border with Gaza.

The calm in the strip is volatile since the harsh escalation of violence prompted by Israel in May, which was the attack that has caused the most material devastation in the Palestinian territory since 2014.

Negotiations to rebuild Gaza have been stalled due to limitations imposed by Israel, which conditions the rehabilitation of the Palestinian territori on the return of two Israeli civilians and the bodies of two soldiers killed in the 2014 War.

"Israel has only two interests in Gaza: security and the return of Israeli civilians and military held by Hamas. The development of Gaza is conditioned on these two requirements," Israeli Defense Minister Beny Gantz said in a meeting with foreign ambassadors in Tel Aviv.