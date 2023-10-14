Palestine: Contacts Intensify Seeking to Halt Israeli Attacks

According to official reports, Al-Sheikh called for protecting Palestinian civilians and preventing the displacement of more than one million people, following the order to that effect by the authorities of the neighboring country.

On Saturday, the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) confirmed contacts with numerous countries to stop the Israeli aggression against the occupied territories, especially the bombing and blockade of the Gaza Strip.

“This Saturday I had telephone calls with the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, and of Jordan, Ayman Al-Safadi, and with the prime minister of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman,” the secretary general of the PLO Executive Committee, Hussein Al-Sheikh said on his account on X.

“The conversation focused on the Arab consensus to immediately stop the aggression against our people and open humanitarian channels for food and medicine, as well as the restoration of water and electricity in Gaza,” he said.

According to official reports, Al-Sheikh called for protecting Palestinian civilians and preventing the displacement of more than one million people, following the order to that effect by the authorities of the neighboring country.

In this regard, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry denounced this morning that the Gaza Strip is subjected to genocide and demanded that Israel be pressured to stop its bombardments against that territory, where more than 2,000 citizens have been killed.

“We condemn the occupation's open war against our people and their rights,” the Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs said in a statement.

Furthermore, it warned about the serious humanitarian crisis facing the coastal enclave after the decision of the neighboring country to cut water, electricity and fuel services, and also to prevent the entry of food and medicines.

“We continue our political, diplomatic and legal offensive to mobilize the international community and condemn the attacks against civilians,” he stressed.

It also condemned "the policy of double standards towards Palestinian civilians and the abominable selectivity in the application of international law with respect to the lives of civilians".

Moreover, the Foreign Ministry called for urgent global action to bring about an immediate cessation of aggression, ensure the delivery of necessities to the Strip and compel Israel to comply with international law.