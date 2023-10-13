Palestine Rejects Israel's Plan to Relocate Gaza Population

President Abbas cautioned about a looming humanitarian crisis in Gaza due to the suspension of vital services and urged an end to settler attacks in the West Bank.

On Friday, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas rejected Israel's plan of displacing the Palestinian people in Gaza during a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Jordan's capital Amman, reported Jordan's state-run Petra News Agency.

Abbas also emphasized the need to urgently open humanitarian corridors to the Gaza Strip for the supply of medical necessities, and providing water, electricity, and fuel to the residents.

He cautioned about a looming humanitarian crisis in Gaza due to the suspension of vital services and urged an end to settler attacks in the West Bank, as well as "extremist actions" at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, which are worsening the situation.

The Palestinian president also condemned the killing or maltreatment of civilians on both sides, calling for the release of civilians, prisoners, and detainees.

���� #Palestine || Palestinian children receive medical treatment in the hospital after they were injured in the Israeli air strike the bombing residential neighborhoods and homes in Gaza. 13.10.23



أطفال مصابون في قصف الاحتلال على الأحياء السكنية و المنازل في غزة pic.twitter.com/EI81Rea78I — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) October 13, 2023

"We reaffirm the policy of the Palestine Liberation Organisation, the sole legitimate representative of the Palestinian people, which renounces violence, adheres to international legitimacy, non-violent resistance, and political action as a means to achieve our national goals of freedom and independence," Abbas stated.

During the meeting, Abbas also made it clear that for security and peace, it's essential to give the Palestinian people their legitimate rights and to work towards a two-state solution.

Palestinians long to have an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital, along the borders since 1967. The report did not reveal any remarks from the U.S. diplomat.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic on Friday warned that Israel's evacuation order for Gaza amounts to a “death sentence” for vulnerable hospital patients, Aljazeera reported, adding that "he advised that it is impossible to evacuate vulnerable hospital patients within 24 hours.