Demonstrations in the US in Solidarity With Palestine

Heavy Israeli bombardment of Gaza has left 687 Palestinians dead and more than 3,700 injured, while in Israel, some 700 people have been killed so far.

Mass demonstrations have been held across the U.S. in solidarity with the Palestinian people and in rejection of Israeli aggression.

In Washington thousands of citizens rallied in front of the White House, while in the cities of New York, Miami, Chicago and Los Angeles there were also mobilizations in support of Palestine.

Citizens condemned Washington's collaborationist policy with the Zionist regime and denounced U.S. governments as direct accomplices in the genocide of the Palestinian people.

The U.S. delivers annually to the Israeli regime in Tel Aviv about 3.8 billion dollars, funds that are used for the training of its military forces, as well as the equipment used to carry out the genocide of the Palestinian people.

Thousands have marched in NYC & will continue to be in solidarity with the heroic Palestinian resistance against Zionist apartheid, occupation & oppression.



In the midst of the current escalation of violence, activists in the U.S. denounced that the country's corporate media, given over to Zionist propaganda, have engaged in misinformation.

In the midst of the current escalation of violence, activists in the U.S. denounced that the country's corporate media, given over to Zionist propaganda, have engaged in misinformation.

According to international media, these demonstrations of support have also taken place in Argentina, Germany, Portugal, Canada, Australia and Spain.

��MARCH FOR PALESTINE- END THE VIOLENCE - END APARTHEID



When: Saturday 14 October

Where: Meeting at BBC, Portland Place, W1A, London



In the city of Sydney, hundreds of people demonstrated on Monday in protest against the government support for Israel. The demonstrators carried a Palestinian flag and banners with proclamations saying "Israel is a terrorist state," "We say no to occupation" and "Freedom for Palestine."

In the city of Sydney, hundreds of people demonstrated on Monday in protest against the government support for Israel. The demonstrators carried a Palestinian flag and banners with proclamations saying "Israel is a terrorist state," "We say no to occupation" and "Freedom for Palestine."

The demonstration was called by the Sydney Palestine Action Group. In front of the Opera House, illuminated with the colors of the Israeli flag in solidarity with the victims of the attack by the Palestinian organization Hamas, the demonstrators called on the Australian government to cut its relations with Tel Aviv.

Meanwhile, in Madrid, hundreds of people have also demonstrated this Monday against Israel in the Puerta del Sol square. Numerous Palestinian flags waved in front of the Casa de Correos, seat of the government of the Community of Madrid, illuminated in blue and white.

"Long live the struggle of the Palestinian people," "From the river to the sea, Palestine will win" or "It's not a war, it's a genocide" were some of the shouts chanted non-stop by the demonstrators. The rally was called by several Palestinian citizens' organizations and left-wing parties integrated in the Spanish left-wing coalition Sumar.

