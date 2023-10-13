Massive Protests in the Middle East in Support of Gaza

Thousands took to the streets in Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, Egypt, Yemen, Syria and Bahrain to demonstrate their solidarity with the Palestinians.

On Friday, Arab countries were the scene of massive demonstrations in support of the Palestinians who are in the Gaza Strip surviving under the Israeli bombardment.

Tens of thousands of citizens took to the streets in Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, Egypt, Yemen, Syria and Bahrain to demonstrate their solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

Palestinian authorities reported that the death toll from the Israeli bombardments in Gaza now reaches 1,799 dead, to which are added 46 Palestinians murdered by the Israeli occupation forces in the West Bank. There have also been 6,388 injured people recorded so far.

JORDAN. On Friday, hundreds of people gathered in the capital city of Amman and on the Jordanian-Palestinian border, despite the express prohibition by the authorities to avoid possible altercations in that area.

While waving Jordanian and Palestinian flags, participants chanted slogans in support of the Palestinian resistance and demanded the expulsion of the Israeli ambassador and the cessation of all agreements with "the Zionist enemy."

Jordanian security forces attacked thousands of protesters who took to the Palestinian border. Protests have erupted in Jordan and Lebanon after the Palestinian resistance declared this Friday, Islam's most important day of the week, the "Friday of the Al-Aqsa Flood."



They have… pic.twitter.com/S8axxLFDyY — red. (@redstreamnet) October 13, 2023

LEBANON: In the Lebanese capital Beirut, thousands of people gathered at the Mohamed al Amin mosque, where they waved Palestinian flags and shouted slogans against Israel and its occupying army.

Other areas of the city also saw concentrations in front of mosques at the end of the Muslim Friday prayer, motorcycle parades or symbolic marches organized by social and political organizations of different ideologies.

EGYPT: After the mass prayer in Cairo's main mosque, Al-Azhar, hundreds of citizens chanted slogans in support of the Palestinians that were repeated in other cities in Egypt.

While this was happening, it was learned that the Turkish Red Cross was preparing humanitarian aid to be sent to Gaza as soon as possible through the Rafah crossing, as reported by TRT World.

Massive pro-Palestinian protest held in Iraq



Follow us on Rumble: https://t.co/4vo0fYlN6D pic.twitter.com/e9Lx8MJyQr — RT (@RT_com) October 13, 2023

IRAQ: Called by the influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al Sadr, hundreds of thousands of people gathered in Tahrir Square in downtown Baghdad, where the largest march against Israel's attacks on Gaza took place.

"Death to Israel, Death to the United States" were the phrases most chanted by thousands of people outraged by the silence of Western countries regarding the genocide that Israel is about to perpetrate in the Gaza Strip.

Protesters burned and trampled Israeli flags while condemning the deaths of children, women, and the elderly as a result of indiscriminate Israeli bombing.

YEMEN: In Sanaa, the capital city controlled by the Shiite Houthi rebels, protesters chanted slogans such as "Allah is the greatest", "Death to America", "Death to Israel" and "Here we are, Al Aqsa", which It is a slogan that refers to Jerusalem, the third sacred place of Islam.

In areas controlled by the internationally recognized government, pro-Palestinian protesters gathered in their thousands in the cities of Marib, Taiz and Mukalla.

