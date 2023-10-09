Supporters of Palestine and Israel Demonstrate in US Cities

"We stand in solidarity with resistance in Palestine... Cut all U.S. aid to Israel! Free all Political Prisoners! Free Palestine!," the People's Forum stated.

On Sunday, supporters of the Palestinian cause and defenders of Israel gathered and staged demonstrations in Times Square in New York and in front of the White House in Washington.

Meanwhile, United States President Joe Biden promised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "unwavering support," which began to take effect with the sending of an aircraft carrier to Israeli waters.

Dozens of pro-Palestinians gathered in front of the White House to demand that the Biden Administration cease economic and military assistance to the Jewish State.

The protesters carried banners with messages such as "Free Palestine", "Stop the financing of Israeli apartheid" or "Zionism is terrorism."

Pro-Palestine activists in New York City, US, held a rally in support of Palestinians in Gaza. ���� pic.twitter.com/tjHsomOG2l — PALESTINE ONLINE ���� (@OnlinePalEng) October 9, 2023

The slogans were similar in the concentration of U.S. citizens who demonstrated in Times Square, in downtown New York.

"Politicians tried to block our right to protest. We joined with thousands in Times Square to stand in solidarity with resistance in Palestine and to say NO to Israeli apartheid and occupation! Cut all U.S. aid to Israel! Free all Political Prisoners! Free Palestine!," the People's Forum stated.

On Sunday, separate groups carrying Palestinian flags and Israeli flags protested in front of the United Nations headquarters in New York, where the Security Council was holding an emergency meeting to evaluate the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Demonstrations in favor of the Palestinian people were also recorded in cities such as San Francisco (California), Chicago (Illinois) or Atlanta (Georgia).