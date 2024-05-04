Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Summit Kicks Off in Gambia

The summit aims to “expand our domestic economy and revitalize small and medium enterprises,” said the OIC.

Leaders of some 50 countries launched on Saturday in Gambia the 15th summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) with a call to end the conflict in the Gaza Strip and the "crimes" against the Palestinian people as one of the central issues.

A dozen heads of State and Government attended the summit, including the presidents of Senegal, Bassirou Diomaye Faye; Sierra Leone, Julius Maada Bio, and Djibouti, Ismail Omar Guelleh, while the other countries were represented by foreign ministers or other envoys.

In recent months, the OIC has held several extraordinary meetings to address the conflict in the Gaza Strip, such as the emergency summit convened last November in Saudi Arabia to demand an end to the war and the entry of humanitarian aid into the enclave, as well as accountability to Israel.

The 15th Session of the Islamic Summit Conference in Banjul, Republic of The Gambia - 4 May 2024. Theme: "Enhancing Unity and Solidarity through Dialogue for Sustainable Development" #OICBanjulSummit https://t.co/W8OGFcmhjx — OIC (@OIC_OCI) May 4, 2024

OIC added that this summit, in the Gambian capital Banjul, aims to “expand our domestic economy and revitalize small and medium enterprises,” in addition to “taking the opportunity to share the wealth of Gambian and African culture with the world.”

Three key documents -a draft Palestinian resolution, draft Banjul statement, and the draft final document– will be presented during this summit to the Council of Foreign Ministers and subsequently to the summit for discussion.

On the genocide in Gaza "we must reaffirm our commitment to mediation and dialogue as indispensable mechanisms for resolving conflicts and fostering lasting peace," said Adama Barrow in her opening address, Gambia’s head of state and president of the bloc for the next three years.

"Let us commit ourselves to the principles of justice, equality and mutual respect to end the suffering of the Palestinian people and build a future of peace and prosperity for all," Barrow added.