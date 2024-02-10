Nicaraguan Governments Congrats Iran by Islamic Revolution Anniversary

The triumph of the Islamic Revolution in Iran generated, since February 1979, a powerful influence, shaping the Persian nation as a new and powerful political alternative.

''On the commemoration of the Glorious 45th Anniversary of the Iranian Islamic Revolution we wish on behalf of the People and Government of Reconciliation and National Unity of Nicaragua, our most sincere congratulations to you, your Heroic People and Government'', says the official statement of the Nicaraguan government.

The document remembered the brotherly Peoples of Iran and Nicaragua have traveled a common path in defense of their fundamental rights, and the closeness of our convictions for the creation of a World of Peace, Justice and Prosperity.

''On this memorable and solemn date that we commemorate together with you, we reiterate from our Nicaragua, Always Blessed and Always Free, our firm commitment to continue strengthening the Bonds of Friendship, Fraternity, Solidarity and Cooperation that unite our Peoples and Governments'', finalized the communique.

Shah (King) Mohammad Reza Pahlavi left the country on 16 January 1979 as a result of a popular uprising that broke out in 1978. Ayatollah Khomeini returned from his exile in Paris and declared the "Islamic Revolution" in Iran on 11 February 1979.

With Khomeini’s return to the country, the 58-year-old Pahlavi dynasty came to an end. Iran became an official Islamic republic after a referendum held on 1 April 1979. In December 1979, the country adopted Khomeini’s sharia and religious leadership.

The triumph of the Islamic Revolution in Iran generated, since February 1979, a powerful influence, shaping the Persian nation as a new and powerful political alternative to a world that until the time of revolutionary victory was divided between a western camp led by the U.S. and the socialist camp, which had as its reference the former Soviet Union.