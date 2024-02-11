Countries Congratulate Iran on Islamic Revolution Anniversary

Cuban FM Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, ratified the Cuban government's willingness to continue consolidating the ties of solidarity with the Persian nation.

Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua, China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Croatia, Ethiopia, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan have sent messages to celebrate the 45th Anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Iran.

Nicolás Maduro, the Venezuelan president send via X his congratulations to the Iranian People and their Government, ''who for 45 years every February 11, celebrate the victory of the Islamic Revolution over the monarchical regime and the establishment of the Republic,'' he noted.

''For almost half a century, Iran has been a symbol of dignity, struggle and resistance in the face of the constant attacks of defeated imperialism,'' wrote the Venezuelan Foreign Minester Yvan Gil in X, formerly Twitter this February 11.

The footage shows celebration of the anniversary of the victory of #Iran's Islamic Revolution in the capital city of Tehran. pic.twitter.com/ikhuHaaExF — IRNA News Agency (@IrnaEnglish) February 10, 2024

Also, the FM the pride of Venezuela to join the celebration of this day with the brother Iranian people, wishing them future years full of collective victories, prosperity and progress in South-South cooperation.

Also, the Cuban FM Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, ratified the Cuban government's willingness to continue consolidating the ties of solidarity and brotherhood that unite both countries.

By the other hand, in a letter to Iranian President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, Xi Jinping, his Chinese counterpart expressed this Saturday his satisfaction at the remarkable development of relations between Tehran and Beijing.

Xi also commended the active coordination between the two countries to further develop bilateral exchanges and cooperation in all fields, and expressed hope that the comprehensive strategic partnership between Iran and China will deepen and generate goods for both countries.

Yesterday the Nicaraguan president Daniel Ortega congratulated Iran on the 45th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, and highlighted that both Peoples of Iran and Nicaragua have traveled a common path in defense of their fundamental rights, and the closeness of our convictions for the creation of a World of Peace, Justice and Prosperity.