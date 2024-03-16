Cuban President Meets With Arab & Islamic Ambassadors in Havana

The Palestinian Ambassador expressed his gratitude to the people and government of Cuba during the meeting with President Miguel-Díaz Canel.

On the occasion of the sacred month of Ramadan, the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel, met on Friday night in Havana about twenty ambassadors of Arab and Islamic countries accredited in the Island.

The president expressed "the best wishes for peace and well-being in the midst of a difficult moment for the Palestinian people suffering the aggression of Israel", as he wrote in his account of the social network X.

Akram Mohammed Rashid Samhan, Palestinian ambassador in Havana, said that Ramadan is a holy month for more than two billion Muslims around the world. It is a month of mutual help, solidarity, friendship, remembering loved ones, being together, he said.

At the same time he thanked "the warm support and solidarity of the Cuban people". The Arab peoples, he said, have always been grateful, particularly for the support for the Palestinian cause, "which has always been and will be the cause of all Arabs"

"The attitude of the President of this country will never be forgotten when he invited Palestinian students to the Palace of the Revolution to be with them, to help them and to have a feeling of paternity in favor of those students" and "and we will never forget those two flags that were put with lights for the first time in the José Martí Memorial".

The solidarity shown by the Cuban people, the leadership of the Party and the Government, has been unique, the diplomat stressed, to remember the day when President Díaz-Canel led a march in favor of Palestine. "Our people will never forget this," he said.