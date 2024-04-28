Arab-Islamic Countries Discuss Mechanisms to End War on Gaza

They also expressed concern about measures against peaceful demonstrators in Western countries demanding an end to the war in Gaza.

During the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit on Developments in the Gaza Strip, the Foreign Ministers of Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, Turkey and Qatar met in the Riyadh city, Qatar to discuss the war in Gaza.

In the meeting, preseded by the head of Saudi diplomacy, Faisal bin Farhan, the officials called for imposing sanctions on Isarel over its siege in Gaza and West Bank. They called on the international community to impose “effective sanctions” specially to stop the arms exports to that country.

In addition, the Arab and Muslim officials accussed Israel of violating international law and committing “war crimes,” as well as expressed their opposition to the Israel's announced invasion on Rafah, where more than two million Palestinian live.

Saudi foreign ministry said on its website that the officials “also stressed the need to activate international legal tools to hold Israeli officials accountable for these crimes, and the need to stop settler terrorism and take clear and firm stances against it.”

"Also stressed the importance of taking irreversible measures to implement the two-State solution and to recognize the State of Palestine on the borders of 4 June 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with the relevant international resolutions," said the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

They higlighted that "settlement expansion, land confiscation, military operations against Palestinians, settler attacks and the siege of clinic freedom for Muslims and Christians," undermine the two-State solution expressed by several countries as the only way to solve the conflict.

In a joint communiqué, they expressed their "concern about the measures taken against peaceful demonstrators in Western countries who demand an end to the war in Gaza and the serious Israeli crimes and violations against Palestinians," especially in the United States, where more than 500 students have been arrested.