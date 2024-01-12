Islamic Resistance Movements in Solidarity with Yemen

The U.S. and the UK early this morning launched an attack on more than 60 Houthi rebel targets in several Yemeni cities.

Lebanon's Hezbollah Islamic resistance movement and the Iraqi Islamic Resistance launched attacks on Friday against Israeli military targets in the occupied Palestinian and Syrian territories.

The action came in solidarity with the resistance in Gaza and in rejection of the aggression perpetrated by the U.S. and UK against Yemen.

Hezbollah stated that its fighters attacked the Israeli military bases of Al-Malkiyah and Al-Asi, as well as military positions in the area known as occupied Shab'a Farms.

According to the resistance movement, they struck their blows using appropriate weapons and inflicted casualties on the occupiers.

It added that they also attacked the Hanita military base with precision weapons, as well as a concentration of Israeli uniformed men in the vicinity of the Al-Manara base, on the dividing line between southern Lebanon and the northern occupied Palestinian territories.

�� The Islamic Resistance in Iraq successfully struck a Zionist target in the occupied territories near the Jordan River Park �������� pic.twitter.com/qWKGneeUXz — ‎أبو سجاد الكربلائي | HST ���� (@Twelver313) January 12, 2024

Meanwhile, the Iraqi Islamic Resistance stated that its fighters, "using appropriate weapons, attacked during the early hours of Friday morning a vital target in the occupied town of Umm al Rashrash in Eilat, south of the occupied Palestinian territories." The group added that it will continue to "attack and destroy enemy strongholds."

The militias also said they attacked an Israeli army security command center near the Jordan River in the Golan Heights, Syrian territory illegally occupied by the Zionist state.

These are the first actions carried out by the resistance axis following the attack launched early this morning by the U.S. and the UK against more than 60 Houthi rebel targets in several Yemeni cities, according to the press.

Five Houthi fighters were killed and several injured in the attack.

The Ansar Allah movement made it clear that it will maintain its solidarity with Palestine and recalled that its people are oppressed by the Zionist entity.

It said that while it guarantees the safety of ships transiting the Red and Arabian Seas, it will maintain its position of preventing Israeli ships from passing through or sailing to ports in occupied Palestine.

The Islamic resistance movement Hamas and the Islamic Jihad of Gaza denounced the aggression against Yemen as part of a colonial offensive by Western powers to defend Israeli military garrisons in the occupied Palestinian territories.