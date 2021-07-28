OAS Postpones Its Special Session on Cuba’s Internal Affairs

The Organization of American States (OAS) postponed to an indefinite date its Permanent Council’s special session, which was convened on Wednesday to address Cuba’s situation after the July 11 disturbs, because of its member states' rejection.
The Nicaragua and the Caribbean Community’s delegations questioned the lack of prior consultations for the special session. Besides, they noted that analyzing the situation in Cuba would be useless given that the Caribbean nation is not an active OAS member.
"The OAS anti-Cuban maneuver has failed. We thank these countries for defending Latin American dignity," Cuba’s Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodriguez said, adding that the Wednesday meeting was a shameful step in the U.S. destabilizing plans against his country.
In 1962, OAS expelled Cuba from its forum as part of the U.S.-led hostile policy against the Cuban Revolution. The decision was annulled in 2009, but the country had not requested its reinstatement.
Chancellor Rodriguez has continually advocated that OAS’s bodies have no authority to discuss Cuban internal affairs. However, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) regularly reports on Cuba for alleged human rights violations on the Island.
The OAS executive body, which gathers its 34 active members, was appointed for Wednesday meeting by the organization Permanent Council’s Chair, which Uruguay currently occupies.
The agenda included presentations to be developed by IACHR President Antonia Urrejola and IACHR Rapporteur for Cuba Edgar Ralon. Besides, it comprised the IACHR Special Rapporteur for Expression Freedom Pedro Vaca’s intervention.