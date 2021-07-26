Cuba Receives 88 Ton Shipment of Humanitarian Aid from Russia

A cargo of humanitarian aid from Russia arrived in Havana on Sunday night aboard two AN-124 aircraft carrying food and anti-COVID-19 protection means, reports Prensa Latina.

The Russian freighters carried a cargo of 88.8 tons with superior quality wheat flour, one million disposable face masks, cans of canned food, and first-class refined sunflower oil, confirmed officials of the Russian embassy in Cuba.

During the reception ceremony, the Cuban Minister of Domestic Trade, Betsy Díaz, thanked the Russian government for the gesture on behalf of the people, the Party, and the island's authorities.

Also present was the ambassador of the Russian Federation in Cuba, Andrei Guskov, who stressed that this humanitarian aid arrives in a complex situation when the island is facing the consequences of the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guskov said that Russia is coordinating with the Cuban side to know the specific needs of medicines, one of the most deficient issues. In the next few days, another aid shipment of medicines sent from Moscow will be received.