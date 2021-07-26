Cuba Denounces Attack Against its Embassy in France

"I hold the U.S. Government responsible for its continuous campaigns against our country that encourage these behaviors and for calls for violence, with impunity, from its territory," the Foreign Minister added.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla denounced on Monday an attack against the Cuban embassy in France and remarked that the U.S. was behind the incident.

"We denounce a terrorist attack with Molotov cocktails against our Embassy in Paris," the official said. "I hold the U.S. Government responsible for its continuous campaigns against our country that encourage these behaviors and for calls for violence, with impunity, from its territory," the Foreign Minister added.

En fotos ataque terrorista con cocteles molotov contra @EmbaCubaFrancia. El Ministro de Relaciones Exteriores, @BrunoRguezP, responsablizó al gobierno de #EEUU por alentar a que ocurran actos de violencia contra #Cuba.#LetCubaLive #CubaViva pic.twitter.com/0Gt50NYPUV — Centro Prensa Internacional (@MinrexCpi) July 27, 2021

"In photos terrorist attack with Molotov cocktails against @EmbaCubaFrancia. The Minister of Foreign Affairs,@BrunoRguezP, held the government responsible for #EEUU for encouraging acts of violence against #Cuba."

The attacks come as the international community has mobilized in support of the Cuban revolution and demanded an end to the U.S. blockade in the aftermath of the July 11 protests.

On Monday Cuban Americans and the U.S. citizens from the Bridges of Love initiative demonstrated against the blockade in Washington but were confronted with far-right people who reportedly attacked two Russian journalists while they were covering the demonstrations.