Cuba Condemns OAS Discussion on Its Internal Affairs

"The Organization of American States supports all U.S. attempts at isolation, military interventions, and coups d'état in Latin America," Foreign Minister warns.

On Monday, the Cuban government condemned that the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States (OAS), led by the United States, plans to discuss the Caribbean nation’s situation after the July 11 protests in a virtual session on Wednesday.

"Cuba has not been an OAS member state since the 1960s and therefore does not recognize its authority or mandate to comment on or discuss Cuban affairs," President Miguel Diaz Canel stressed, adding that the Wednesday meeting is a shameful step in the U.S. destabilizing plan against Cuba.

Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodriguez commented that this organization has always been at the service of Washington and supports all its attempts at isolation, military interventions, and coups d'état in the region. Meanwhile, he invited President Joe Biden to prove the slanderous accusations that he raised against Cuba.

The OAS announcement came after a letter in which 19 countries, led by the US, condemned Cuba's Revolution leaders for the demonstrations without having received an international mandate to make such an assessment. Among them are five Latin American countries.

The blockade of Cuba is illegal, inhumane & is crime against humanity. It is only in place because Cuba; refuses to submit to imperialism, remains steadfastly committed to revolution, and proves that another world is possible. Let Cuba live. #EndTheBlockade #NoMasBloqueo pic.twitter.com/WYdChqWvf5 — Aodhán Ó hAdhmaill ����HANDS OFF CUBA (@HamillAF) July 27, 2021

The United States has taken advantage of Cuba’s complex economic situation amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the own strengthening of the U.S. economic embargo to fuel destabilizing and subversive maneuvers on the Island.

On Saturday, Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) said Saturday that Cuba is an "example of resistance" and proposed that the Caribbean nation be declared a World Heritage Site. He also pointed out that the OAS should be replaced "by a truly autonomous body, not anyone’s lackey."