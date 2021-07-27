Mexico Sends the Second Ship With Humanitarian Aid for Cuba

The multipurpose ship Arm Libertador Bal-02 set sail towards Cuba, the second of three ships that Mexico has sent since July 26. The first one carried 100 million barrels of diesel that will be allocated to provide energy for hospitals on the island.

The second shipment of humanitarian aid for Cuba departed from Mexico on Tuesday, as part of an initiative promoted by president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to help the Caribbean island tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

The multipurpose ship Arm Libertador Bal-02 set sail towards Cuba, the second of three ships that Mexico has sent since July 26. The first one carried 100 million barrels of diesel that will be allocated to provide energy for hospitals on the island.

"The supply of medicines is guaranteed. Morning conference."

The third ship, the amphibious warship Arm Papaloapan A-411, will transport medical devices such as syringes, T-type oxygen tanks, 9,500 liters, and mouth covers alongside food like powdered milk, beans, wheat flour, cans of tuna, and edible oil.

Mexico, as pro tempore president of the Economic Commission Latin America and Caribbean States (ECLAC), called for solidarity with Cuba amid the hardships imposed by the U.S. blockade on the island.

#FromTheSouth News Bits | The Russian freighters carried 88.8 tons of premium-quality wheat flour, one million disposable face masks, canned food, and first-class refined sunflower oil, officials from the Russian embassy in Cuba confirmed.



