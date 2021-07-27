Cuba Rejects Fake News of Riots Following July 11 Disturbs

"It´s false that Cuba is right now facing riots as mentioned on social media," the Foreign Minister said via Twitter after several media outlets shared videos from July 11 protests as it happened on July 26, officially the Day of National Rebellion.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla denounced the fake news that there were riots in the country following the July 11 protests. This, amid an intense media campaign to attack the Cuban government and mobilize the international community against it, despite massive support to the Cuban revolution.

"It´s false that Cuba is right now facing riots as mentioned on social media," the Foreign Minister said via Twitter after several media outlets shared videos from July 11 protests as it happened on July 26, officially the Day of National Rebellion.

CUBA ESTÁ EN TOTAL CALMA, celebrando en feriado la efemérides del 26 de Julio. Es FALSO que haya disturbios como se miente ahora en las redes.



Denuncio la complicidad de las trasnacionales y plataformas que violan sus reglas de comunidad y difunden mensajes de odio y mentiras. — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) July 26, 2021

"CUBA IS IN TOTAL CALM, celebrating the anniversary of July 26 as a holiday. It is FALSE that there are riots as they are now lying in the networks. I denounce the complicity of transnational companies and platforms that violate their community rules and spread messages of hatred and lies."

"Cuba is utterly calm," Bruno remarked. "I denounce the complicity of transnationals and platforms that violate their community rules and spread messages of hate and lies," the official said.

Following July 11 protests, far-right anti-Cuban groups have summoned more demonstrations via social media and have shared posts via messaging apps on how to elaborate Molotov cocktails to destabilize the country. However, these violent attempts, denounced mainly by Cuban authorities, have not come to fruition within the national territory as the streets remain as peaceful as usual.