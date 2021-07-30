    • Live
'No Reason for the US To Maintain Cold War,' Cuban FM Says

Published 30 July 2021 (7 hours 6 minutes ago)
Opinion

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla remarked on Friday that it makes no sense for the U.S. to continue its cold war against Cuba. This, amid widespread international support and solidarity with the Cuban people despite U.S. sanctions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED:

Cuban President Calls To Join Forces Against Opposition

"There is no reason to maintain cold war policies against Cuba. There are no excuses to apply coercive economic suffocation measures against our people amid the pandemic," Parrilla explained.

"There is no justification for maintaining the blockade," the official said via Twitter.

While over 400 worldwide renowned artists, politicians and intellectuals signed a letter demanding that president Joe Biden lift the blockade against Cuba, on Friday he imposed new sanctions on Cuban security officials, increasing hostility and aggression towards to the Cuban government.

