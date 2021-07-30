'No Reason for the US To Maintain Cold War,' Cuban FM Says

"There is no reason to maintain cold war policies against Cuba. There are no excuses to apply coercive economic suffocation measures against our people amid the pandemic," Rodriguez explained.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla remarked on Friday that it makes no sense for the U.S. to continue its cold war against Cuba. This, amid widespread international support and solidarity with the Cuban people despite U.S. sanctions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Impressive! Julio César La Cruz, Cuban boxing champion ����defeated Emanuel Reyes, born in Cuba but defected to Spain����.

Defiantly, he shouted “#PatriayVida? No! Patria o Muerte!” rejecting the gusano call for military intervention.

A magnificent metaphor for the Cuban struggle! pic.twitter.com/hRYPmRGYAZ — Denis Rogatyuk (@DenisRogatyuk) July 30, 2021

"There is no justification for maintaining the blockade," the official said via Twitter.

While over 400 worldwide renowned artists, politicians and intellectuals signed a letter demanding that president Joe Biden lift the blockade against Cuba, on Friday he imposed new sanctions on Cuban security officials, increasing hostility and aggression towards to the Cuban government.