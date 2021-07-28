US Blockade on Cuba Beyond Limits of Logic, Mexico FM Says

The comments double down on the calls by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to support Cuba, as the third shipment of humanitarian aid departed from Mexico on Wednesday.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard remarked on Wednesday that the U.S. blockade against Cuba "has reached the limits of logic and ethics," as Mexico urges the world to support the Caribbean country tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

The U.S. harassment on Cuba "is reaching the limit of logic, even of the ethics of the blockade, because in the face of a humanitarian crisis such as the one caused by the pandemic, how do you justify telling a country that it has no right to oxygen?" the official explained during an interview with local newspaper La Jornada.

Juntos somos fuertes : América Latina y el Caribe hoy. pic.twitter.com/0k4mb6eQUK — Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard) July 24, 2021

"Together we are strong: Latin America and the Caribbean today."

"We would like another course of action. And I'm not just talking about Mexico, I'm talking about a consensus in the region. It would not only be a gesture to Cuba, but to a whole area," the official said referring to Biden's administration.