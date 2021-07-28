    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Mexico

US Blockade on Cuba Beyond Limits of Logic, Mexico FM Says

  • "We would like another course of action. And I'm not just talking about Mexico, I'm talking about a consensus in the region. It would not only be a gesture to Cuba, but to a whole area," the official said. | Photo: Twitter/ @RaulRodriguezC

Published 28 July 2021
Opinion

The comments double down on the calls by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to support Cuba, as the third shipment of humanitarian aid departed from Mexico on Wednesday.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard remarked on Wednesday that the U.S. blockade against Cuba "has reached the limits of logic and ethics," as Mexico urges the world to support the Caribbean country tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED:

Mexico Sends the Second Ship With Humanitarian Aid for Cuba

The U.S. harassment on Cuba "is reaching the limit of logic, even of the ethics of the blockade, because in the face of a humanitarian crisis such as the one caused by the pandemic, how do you justify telling a country that it has no right to oxygen?" the official explained during an interview with local newspaper La Jornada.

"Together we are strong: Latin America and the Caribbean today."

The comments double down on the calls by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to support Cuba, as the third shipment of humanitarian aid departed from Mexico on Wednesday. 

"We would like another course of action. And I'm not just talking about Mexico, I'm talking about a consensus in the region. It would not only be a gesture to Cuba, but to a whole area," the official said referring to Biden's administration.

Tags

Mexico-Cuba relations US blockade on Cuba

People

Marcelo Ebrard

Prensa Latina
by teleSUR/esf-MS
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.