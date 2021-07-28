Cuba Hits Single-Day Record COVID-19 New Cases With 9323

Cuba has reached a new record of COVID-19 cases for a single day, in the midst of a ferocious US-led media and diplomatic campaign that seeks to discredit the island`s efforts to protect its population while fighting the pandemic and exacerbate an internal crisis.

Cuban health authorities on Wednesday reported 9,323 new Covid-19 cases, the highest number in a day, so the total number of contagions since March 2020 has risen to 358,378.

Dr. Francisco Duran, national director of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), reiterated the need to redouble self-care amid the pandemic peak in Cuba.

In his regular press briefing on television, Dr. Duran added that 43,593 active patients are in hospitals nationwide, including 43,243 who are clinically stable, 350 who are being treated in intensive care units, 201 who are seriously ill, and 149 who are in a critical condition.

The expert informed that 8,016 people were discharged from Cuban hospitals on Tuesday, so the number of recuperated patients rose to 312,169.

Dr. Duran noted that 68 people died on Tuesday due to complications related to the disease, so the death toll increased to 2,560.

#CoronavirusCuba Cuba tiene 43593 casos activos con la Covid-19; están estables 43243. En terapia intensiva atienden 201 graves y 149 críticos. Desde el comienzo de la pandemia, el país acumula 358378 confirmados, altas 312169, evacuados 2, retornados 54 y 2560 fallecidos. pic.twitter.com/Jm0lLGXlcE — La Demajagua (@lademajagua) July 28, 2021

#CoronavirusCuba Cuba has 43593 active cases with Covid-19; 43243 are stable.

In intensive care, 201 severe and 149 critical cases are being treated.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the country has had 358,378 confirmed cases,

312,169 discharged, 2 evacuated, 54 returned, and 2,560 dead.

Cuba's chief epidemiologist said that 8,945,084 doses of Covid-19 vaccine candidates have been administered in Cuba through health interventions, intervention studies, and clinical trials.

Meanwhile, worldwide as of July 27, 190 countries and 32 territories have reported cases of COVID-19, with 195 million 911 thousand 108 confirmed cases (+ 569 thousand 607), 14 million 99 thousand 262 active cases, and 4 million 192 thousand 146 deaths (+ 9 thousand 380) for a case fatality rate of 2.14% (=).

In the Americas region, 77 million 255 thousand 199 confirmed cases (+ 149 thousand 974) were reported, 39.43% of the total number of cases reported in the world, with 7 million 149 thousand 556 active cases and 2 million 16 thousand 403 deaths (+ 2 thousand 709) for a case fatality rate of 2.61% (=).