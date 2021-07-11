Cuban President Calls To Join Forces Against Opposition

The current protests are contaminated by groups of opportunists who take advantage of the current crisis to undermine order and generate chaos.

On Sunday, Cuban President Miguel Diaz Canel addressed the country to denounce the destabilizing strategy played by the opposition sectors to generate chaos in the Caribbean country.

In his speech, the president addressed the protesters' main dissatisfactions, after having talked personally to them in the municipality of San Antonio de los Baños, located some 50 Km to the west of Havana.

"The protests involve many revolutionary citizens who want an explanation for the current situation in the country, but are also contaminated by groups of opportunists who take advantage of the current crisis to undermine order and generate chaos," said Diaz-Canel.

He also mentioned that the main instigators of these protests do not want any positive change for Cubans but a change of regime to impose a neoliberal model, the same one that has prevented thousands of people from accessing the indispensable means to survive COVID-19.

"If they want to have a good gesture with Cuba if they want to help the Cuban people, lift the Blockade," add the Cuban president.

"La #Revolución es diálogo verdadero que antepone la verdad y la ética a la indecencia y la perversidad, que no negocia su existencia, no legitima a mercenarios y actúa con seguridad y firmeza." @DiazCanelB pic.twitter.com/dV4jU5Jn8e — Presidencia Cuba (@PresidenciaCuba) July 11, 2021

The tweet reads: "The #Revolution is true dialogue and puts truth and ethics before obscenity and perversity. It does not negotiate its existence, it does not legitimize mercenaries, and it acts with security and firmness."

Recently, many national and foreign artists and personalities have called for humanitarian aid to be sent to Cuba due to the increase in COVID-19 cases, arguing there was no way to do it.

These statements triggered protests in several localities in the country, demanding solutions to the current situation.

However, Cuban authorities have declared that Cuban borders and diplomatic missions abroad remain open and willing to process any donation that helps the country to face the economic crisis.