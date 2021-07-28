Cuba: Violent Groups Using Apple's Clubhouse App to Organize

On Wednesday, Cuba's Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez denounced the use of the Clubhouse mobile application, developed by Apple Inc, to organize counterrevolutionary sectors through political destabilization plans in Cuba.

According to the FM, by using the aforementioned app, opposition groups against the Cuban government are receiving instructions from U.S. political operatives.

"Due to the blockade, in Cuba, the use of any application from the multinational Apple Inc is a nightmare, except for those certain Premium users who participate in riots," the minister tweeted.

The foreign minister also denounced that Apple's Clubhouse app "is being used to organize the counterrevolution' from within the United States.

"The White House should not forget that cybertroops organized in the depths of the Internet stormed the Capitol in January 2021, summoned by the lie that the current President Joe Biden snatched the presidency from Donald Trump," Rodriguez added in another tweet.

Clubhouse, an invite-only audio chat social network, features a wide variety of virtual groups and rooms for dialogue on various issues, including talk shows, music, networking, dating and politics, among other topics.

The app was launched in 2020 by the Alpha Exploration company, and as of December 2020 was valued at nearly 100 million dollars.

However, a recent scandal revealed the leakage of three and a half billion phone numbers from the app into depths of the world wide web.

According to press reports, the breach affected even people without a Clubhouse profile by synchronizing their personal contact list with the application.