    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Nicaragua

Nicaraguan Foreign Ministry Denounces US Ambassador’s Meddling

  • The president of Nicaragua at the tribute for the 126th anniversary of the Nicaraguan heroe, Augusto C. Sandino, demanded respect from the US ambassador to Nicaragua, who has been meddling in the Nicaragua's internal affairs.

    The president of Nicaragua at the tribute for the 126th anniversary of the Nicaraguan heroe, Augusto C. Sandino, demanded respect from the US ambassador to Nicaragua, who has been meddling in the Nicaragua's internal affairs. | Photo: Twitter @M_cruzS

Published 12 October 2021
Opinion

The Foreign Ministry called on the U.S. diplomatic representative to observe "a respectful and responsible behavior, in the context of the Vienna Convention."

A protest note from the Foreign Ministry denouncing the interference of the U.S. ambassador, Kevin Sullivan, in its internal affairs, marks today the political panorama of Nicaragua, 26 days before the general elections.

RELATED:

Nicaragua: Survey Shows FSLN Has Majority Voting Intention

'The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Government of Reconciliation and National Unity of Nicaragua, hereby denounces the continued interference in the affairs of our country, on the part of the ambassador of the United States, Mr. Kevin Sullivan, reads the press release in its introduction.

The Foreign Ministry called on the U.S. diplomatic representative to observe 'a respectful and responsible behavior, in the context of the Vienna Convention'.

He also denounces that the Washington ambassador intends to disregard the legitimacy of Nicaragua as a State.

The Foreign Ministry demanded that Sullivan 'cease his covert attacks, his hypocritical greetings, disguised as a diplomatic courtesy that he abandoned long ago, and that rather has been, and is, an example of the continuous, perverse, detestable invasive interference of the United States in our Nicaragua'.

In its last paragraph, the communiqué demands the U.S. diplomat: 'Refrain, Mr. Sullivan, from continuing to violate our national harmony, and renounce trying to impose your vulgar, insolent, ignoble, abominable and decadent U.S. policy, which we declare, once again, unwelcome to Nicaraguans.'

Tags

Nicaragua Elections in Nicaragua US Interference in Internal Affairs Vienna Convention

PL
by teleSUR/capc-MS
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.