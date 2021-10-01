Nicaragua Will Receive 1.7 Million COVID-19 Vaccines in October

1.7 million doses of vaccines against COVID-19 will arrive in Managua in the course of this month, assured the Secretary General of the Ministry of Health (Minsa), Carlos Sáenz.

In declarations to a Channel Cuatro television program, the official mentioned the batches of 138 thousand units of Sinopharm vaccine (produced in China), 233 thousand of Pfizer (U.S.) and 800 thousand of Sputnik Light (Russia).

Saenz explained that this Central American country has financing to obtain the immunogens, but at times the deliveries have been delayed due to capacity problems of the producing industries.

He highlighted the donations of injectables received from Norway, Spain and India, the latter country contributing 200,000 doses at the beginning (March) of the vaccination campaign.

He recalled the announcement made by President Daniel Ortega during a public act at the beginning of September that by October 9 the country would reach 32 percent coverage of vaccination against COVID-19.