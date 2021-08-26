Nicaragua, Mexico & Argentina Support Investigation of Almagro

During an extraordinary virtual meeting of the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States (OAS), which brings together its 34 active member countries, the Government of Bolivia reiterated that it would initiate a campaign against the OAS Secretary General, Luis Almagro, denouncing "interference" and a "new and unjustified outrage" against the Andean country, when Almagro claimed again on August 9 that there had been fraud in the Bolivian presidential elections of 2019.

During his intervention, the Bolivian Foreign Minister, Rogelio Mayta, warned that "if Luis Almagro's actions are not overseen through the institutional channels," in the future, other countries in the region could be, like Bolivia, victims of attacks and coups d'état promoted by the OAS Secretary-General.

The position of La Paz was supported by several countries, among them Mexico, Argentina, and Nicaragua, which denounced, in addition to the interference of the OAS in the electoral process, the support of the organization to the de facto government led by Jeanine Áñez.

Speaking at the session, the Nicaraguan ambassador, Luis Alvarado, reiterated the "firm and unwavering solidarity and support to the people and government of Bolivia, which continues to confront the coup aggression perpetrated by the OAS General Secretariat."

The Nicaraguan official considered "illegal and fallacious" the report presented by the mission of that regional organization in 2019 on the "irregularities" in the Bolivian electoral process.

#Bolivia foreign minister Rogelio Mayta asks "Why do we have an attack on the Salamanca report" by @Almagro_OEA2015? [This was just the latest report of many finding no evidence to back the #OAS's allegations of fraud in the 2019 elections.] #BoliviaCoup https://t.co/Oz6pJAsei4 — Dan Beeton (@Dan_Beeton) August 25, 2021

Alvarado denounced that through the political instrumentalization of the electoral mission of the US government, through its frontmen in the OAS General Secretariat, the coup d'état of 2019 against the then president and candidate, Evo Morales, was materialized.

For her part, the Mexican ambassador, Luz Elena Baños, raised her voice in support of the Bolivian government, criticizing Almagro for "exceeding his functions" and "deepening polarization" in the hemisphere.

The OAS Secretary General, strongly supported by the United States, is accused of being behind the coup d'état in Bolivia. In view of Almagro's continuous interference in the internal affairs of other nations, different countries in the region agree on the urgent need to replace the OAS with other organizations, such as the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), among others.