Nicaragua: Survey Shows FSLN Has Majority Voting Intention

The ruling Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) has a vote intention of 63.9 percent of the electorate in Nicaragua, the most recent survey by M&R Consultores firm reveals today.
According to the opinion poll, 71.2 percent of the respondents positively valued the work carried out by President Daniel Ortega.
Correspondingly, 65.2 percent of those polled, representing a universe of more than 4.3 million Nicaraguans, considers that they would do better with a government led by the Sandinista Front.
The general elections called for November 7 created an enthusiasm index of 63.7 percent in its different variables (from very much to some).
Regarding attendance at the polls, 75.1 percent answered that they would probably vote and 24.9 percent have not considered their participation in the democratic exercise.
On the first Sunday of November, approximately 4.7 million Nicaraguans will have the right to vote to elect the presidential ticket, the 92 deputies to the National Assembly (Legislative) and the 20 deputies to the Central American Parliament.