Nicaragua to Immunize the Child Population With Cuban Vaccines

The Cuban vaccines Soberana, Soberana 02, and Abdala will be applied to 2,102,366 children voluntarily.

Nicaragua's Vice President Rosario Murillo Sunday informed the approval of the emergency use of Cuban-developed vaccines Abdala, Soberana, and Soberana 02 on the child population.

She informed that the vaccination day against COVID-19 in children and adolescents from 2 to 17 years old would begin on Oct. 20.

The Health Ministry (MINSA) noted that works continue to guarantee the immunization campaign on the 18-year-old population. As of Sunday morning, Nicaragua had reported 14,448 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Murillo also announced that 1,540,090 vaccines would arrive through the Covax mechanism in the coming weeks.

"We are ensuring that donated vaccines to Nicaragua entered the country through the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), the World Health Organization (W.H.O), and Covax mechanism," Murillo said.

Besides Nicaragua and Venezuela, the Abdala vaccine has been approved by Vietnam, whose government has already authorized the purchase of 10 million doses.