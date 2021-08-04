    • Live
News > Nicaragua

Opposition Candidate in Nicaragua Detained for Inciting Hatred

  • Opposition VP candidate Berenice Quezada, a former beauty queen, was arrested by Nicaraguan authorities, making her ineligible to run in the November elections. She was on the ticket of former Contra commander, Oscar Sobalvarro.

    Opposition VP candidate Berenice Quezada, a former beauty queen, was arrested by Nicaraguan authorities, making her ineligible to run in the November elections. She was on the ticket of former Contra commander, Oscar Sobalvarro. | Photo: Twitter/@dadams7308

Published 4 August 2021 (5 hours 15 minutes ago)
Opinion

The recently nominated candidate for vice-president, Berenice Quezada, allegedly violated Amnesty Law 996 in her statements.

Relatives of victims of the terrorist violence imposed in Nicaragua in 2018 went to the Office of the Human Rights Ombudsman to file a complaint against the candidate for Vice President, Berenice Quezada Herrera.

On Tuesday, the former beauty queen completed her registration as vice-presidential candidate provisionally for the political organization Ciudadanos por la Libertad (Citizens for Freedom).

RELATED:

Nicaragua Has Had Free Elections Since the Revolution Triumphed

However, in her meeting with the press, she offered public statements where she calls to recognize the riots that occurred in 2018 as legitimate acts, ignoring the murder and hate crimes that occurred during those days.

The complaint exposes that "the citizen Berenice Quezada Herrera is inciting the repetition of atrocious crimes directly, unapologetically, contrary to the Amnesty Law 996, in its article 3— going against the wishes of all Nicaraguans to continue in peace and reconciliation."

In 2018, Nicaragua was rocked by massive demonstrations and acts of terrorism that left at least 200 people dead and nearly 2,000 injured, according to humanitarian groups. Hate crimes against Sandinista sympathizers were common among them.

Section Three, which the plaintiffs claim Berenice violated, specifies that "the persons benefited by the present Law must abstain from perpetrating new acts that incur in repetitive conducts and generate the crimes contemplated herein. The non-observance of the principle of non-repetition will result in the revocation of the benefit established by this Law."

On the other hand, while some media have denounced the house arrest of the candidate at the hands of the police, the authorities have specified that she was duly notified of the investigation process opened against her for committing the crime of apologist for hateful acts.

Tags

Ciudadanos por la Libertad Nicaragua Presidential Elections 2018 Coup Attempt Hate Crimes Detention FSLN

People

Daniel Ortega Berenice Quezada Herrera

by teleSUR/les-MS
