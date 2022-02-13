Nicaragua: Prosecutor’s Office Confirms Death of Jorge Torres

Jorge Hugo Torres Jimenez was born on April 24, 1948 and had been in prison since June 13, 2021, where he was being prosecuted for the crime of Treason.

The Public Prosecutor's Office of Nicaragua confirmed this Saturday the death of Jorge Hugo Torres Jimenez due to an illness.

According to the Nicaraguan authority, Torres Jimenez suffered from an illness during his time in prison, and he received the corresponding treatment in a hospital in Managua (capital).

"He was always accompanied by his children Hugo Marcel and Maria Alejandra, as well as by his son-in-law, Alejandro Ernesto Martinez, however, he died because of the ailments he had", the statement read.

"The Public Prosecutor's Office, upon learning of the seriousness of the illness (of Torres Jimenez), for humanitarian reasons, asked the judicial authority for the definitive suspension of the beginning of the oral and public trial, which was authorized by the judicial authority", states the press release.

After confirming the death of Torres Jimenez, the Public Prosecutor's Office of Nicaragua ratifies that before any criminal proceeding the life of the people is prioritized, "it will continue contributing to maintain security and respect for the norms of peaceful coexistence, as well as tranquility, tolerance, and respect for the laws of the Republic", they conclude.

