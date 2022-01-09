Nicaragua: National Assembly for 2022-2026 Period Takes Office

In the elections held on Nov. 7, Nicaraguans confirmed their support for the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) by granting it 75 out of 90 seats in the National Assembly.

On Sunday, Nicaragua’s Supreme Electoral Council (CSE) President Brenda Rocha swore in 91 legislators who will make up the National Assembly for the 2022-2026 period.

Once the session began at 10:20 am (local time), lawmakers elected Gustavo Porras, who is a member of the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN), as president of the Board of Directors (BD).

During the next two years, the Assembly BD will also be made up of three vice presidents: Maria Hayde Osuna (Liberal Party), Arling Alonso (FSLN), and Gladdy Baez (FSLN).

In the general elections held on Nov. 7, Nicaraguans re-elected Daniel Ortega as President and Rosario Murillo as Vice President. They will take up their positions for the new term tomorrow.

@dannyshawcuny is covering international support for Nicaragua’s Sandinista Popular Revolution. Tune in as hundreds of delegates show up in support of the democratic election of Daniel Ortega Saavedra https://t.co/qrIrWNCeUf — Troika Kollective (@troikakollectiv) January 9, 2022

Citizens also confirmed their support for the FSLN by granting it 75 out of 90 seats in the National Assembly, which will allow the Ortega administration to have a broad majority to promote new laws in this Central American country.

The Liberal Constitutionalist Party (PLC) has 10 lawmakers, 9 of whom were directly elected and one granted by law because its presidential candidate, Walter Espinoza, came in second place in the last elections.

The Independent Liberal Party (PLI) and Nicaraguan Liberal Alliance (ALN) have two legislators each, and the Alliance for the Republic and the Indigenous Yatama party have one lawmaker each.