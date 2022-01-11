Nicaragua & China Sign Trade, Political Consultation Agreements

"With these treaties, we ratify the principles of socialism from the bases of Marxism-Leninism and the thinking of our leader Mao Zedong," Chinese representative Cao stated.

Before the swearing-in ceremony of President Daniel Ortega on Monday, Nicaraguan and Chinese representatives met in Managua to sign a political consultation agreement and strengthen trade between their countries.

"We attach great importance to strengthening relations with brother countries. Therefore, we welcome the Ortega administration’s decision to toughen cooperation with our nation,” said Cao Jianming, the vice-president of the Standing Committee at the Chinese National People Assembly (NPA).

Cao praised Ortega’s electoral victory, which he considered stemmed from the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) fight for social equity and economic sustainability. "We are convinced that Nicaragua will reap greater development in the new presidential mandate,” the Chinese representative stated.

In other remarks, he highlighted both nations’ struggle against the U.S. and the European Union (EU) economic and diplomatic aggressions, which he considered are attacks on human rights sought to overthrow Nicaraguan-Chinese progressive politics.

Today is an extremely important day for our region and world. Official delegations from China, Russia, Cuba, Iran, Venezuela, Laos, Vietnam, and many others are here in Nicaragua today to participate as the world changes course. pic.twitter.com/zm77vi4JuJ — Camila (@camilapress) January 10, 2022

On Monday, Nicaraguan and Chinese representatives signed other three treaties on bilateral cooperation and diplomacy. The first one consisted of a "framework agreement" that covered the general basis of bilateral support.

The second treaty established Nicaragua's support of the Strip and Road Initiative, which intends to form maritime and rail links between China and Europe from Kajistan, Russia, Belarus, and Poland. Meanwhile, the third agreement concerned the mutual waiver of visas for Chinese and Nicaraguan citizens carrying diplomatic passports or traveling for official business. "In this meeting, we ratify the principles of socialism from the bases of Marxism-Leninism and the thinking of the leader Mao Zedong and our president Xi Jinping," Cao assured.