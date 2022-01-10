Daniel Ortega Sworn in for a New Term as President of Nicaragua

Daniel Ortega begins this Monday his fifth five-year term and his fourth consecutive one.

The President of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega Saavedra and Vice President Rosario Murillo Zambrana received the credentials that accredit them in office for the period 2022-2027, before the swearing-in performed by the President of the National Assembly, Gustavo Porra Cortez, who took the promise of the law of both officials.

"Yes, I swear," answered Ortega, who was sworn in minutes before putting on the presidential sash of the flag of the Republic of Nicaragua.

The President of the Supreme Electoral Council, Brenda Rocha, delivered the credentials, according to the proclamation published in La Gaceta, Official Gazette, on December 2021.

The ceremony was attended as special guests the presidents of Cuba and Venezuela, Miguel Díaz-Canel and Nicolás Maduro, the vice-president of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China Cao Jianming, envoy of President Xi Jinping, the President of Honduras, Juan Orlando Hernández and more than twenty official delegations.

Among the guests were the former presidents of Guatemala, Vinicio Cerezo (1986-1991), the former presidents of El Salvador, Mauricio Funes Cartagena (2009-2014) and Salvador Sánchez (2014-2019), Ricardo Patiño, former foreign minister of Ecuador and Sacha Llorenti, secretary of the Bolivarian Alternative for the Peoples of Our America-People's Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP).