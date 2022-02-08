Nicaragua Asks El Salvador to Abide by International Law

As part of its traditional commitment to regional peace, Nicaragua reaffirmed its willingness to resolve any territorial dispute by non-violent means.

On Monday, Nicaragua recommended that El Salvador resolve any eventual territorial dispute through peaceful methods and using international norms and institutions.

Previously, the Salvadoran Naval Forces made statements claiming sovereignty in the Nicaraguan exclusive economic zone in the Golf of Fonseca. Since Feb. 5, Salvadoran military vessels remain less than 30 miles from the Nicaraguan coasts in a maritime territory over which El Salvador has no sovereignty.

“Nicaragua wishes to emphasize it considers that it does not have any border dispute with El Salvador, as it does not share boundaries in the Pacific with said nation. Nicaragua clarifies that it only has limits with Honduras,” President Daniel Ortega's administration explained.

“Notwithstanding the foregoing, the government of El Salvador has carried out and continues to carry out hostile activities in the exclusive economic zone of Nicaragua and in view of this situation, the Government of Nicaragua reminds the Government of El Salvador of its obligation to resolve by peaceful means, any dispute in the international sphere.”

#Nicaragua leaped up 57 places on the World Economic Forum Global Gender Gap Index since the end of the neoliberal regime in 2006, now ranked #5 in the world, #1 in ministerial positions. In response US war pigs sanctioned 116 govt officials & supporters https://t.co/ZNf66zouOl — S Lalla (@steve_lalla) February 8, 2022

“If the government of El Salvador really considers that there is a border dispute, we call on it to cease resorting to the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity of Nicaragua and submit the alleged dispute before the International Court of Justice,” the Government of Nicaragua said.

Its diplomats also emphasized that Nicaragua reaffirms that it accepts the mandatory jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice to resolve the current dispute.

"As the international community is aware, Nicaragua has a longstanding tradition of resolving any dispute by peaceful means and remains faithful to its commitment to peace.”

