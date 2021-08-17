Experts Confirm Rights Violations During 2019 Coup in Bolivia

Due to the U.S.-backed violent actions, 37 Bolivians were killed by gunfire, 800 people were injured, and over 1,000 citizens were unjustly detained.

On Tuesday, the Interdisciplinary Group of Independent Experts (GIEI) delivered to Bolivia’s President Luis Arce a report on human rights violations during the November 2019 coup d'état, which led Jeanine Añez to power.

On August 21, the investigation into these events will also be presented to victims' associations in La Paz, Senkata, Cochabamba, Sacaba, Sucre, Potosi, and Montero, the GIEI Executive Secretary Jaime Vidal tweeted.

The report delivery was completed on July 23. However, according to its action protocol, the GIEI gave the Bolivian government over 10 days to receive comments and observations before its publication.

The investigation spanned eight months, during which the GIEI experts interviewed 400 witnesses and analyzed over 120,000 files to clarify the truth and open proceedings against those responsible for human righs violations.

On Nov. 16, 2019, the Añez regime approved Supreme Decree 4078, which exempted the Police and Armed Forces from any criminal responsibility for their repressive acts. Three days later, protected by this impunity tool, they murdered 10 people and injured hundreds in Senkata.

Highly symbolic moment as the GIEI-Bolivia presents its human rights report to President Luis Arce before an audience of victims and families. pic.twitter.com/WnvuKZyKLv — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) August 17, 2021